If you have kids in elementary school, chances are you might witness some changes, elementary teachers across Ontario begin a new phase of their work-to-rule campaign. Teachers won't be supervising extra-curricular activities that includes participating in field trips or assemblies, except to supervise students.

There's also a threat of rotatiing strikes next Monday "if the government refuses to address critical issues" by Friday.

Contract talks are reportedly "difficult" between the Ontario government and all major teachers' unions, most at varying stages of job action. In English Catholic schools, teachers will start their own work-to-rule campaign, that includes not participating in standardized testing, preparing report card comments or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives. On Wednesday, high school teachers here in Ottawa will join other school boards across the province in a one-day. It's the fifth Wednesday of rotating strikes for high school teachers since they began back in November.

A press conference by the French board will be announcing their work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday. Catholic and high school teachers were angered back in March when the Tories announced that average secondary school class sizes would jump from 22 to 28 and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The Ford government has since scaled back to an average class size of 25 and two e-learning courses, but the unions say that's not good enough. All of the major teachers' unions are also going to court to challenge legislation that caps wage increases for public sector workers. The union representing elementary teachers says key issues involve more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten. Lecce has repeatedly said the key sticking point in negotiations with high school teachers is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two-per-cent wage increase and the government offering one per cent.

