OTTAWA -- More than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ottawa.

Mayor Jim Watson made it official with a short video on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Yesterday, we administered our 1,000,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa!



Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. It is so great to see this incredible enthusiasm from Ottawa residents to get vaccinated.



We are getting closer to #CommunityImmunity! pic.twitter.com/EAal8GLC0O — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 29, 2021

According to Ottawa Public Health, as of Tuesday morning, 1,015,759 vaccine doses had been administered in community clinics, pharmacies, pop-up clinics and other locations. OPH says the total includes 741,114 first doses and 274,645 second doses.

To date, 79 per cent of adults 18 and older have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 33 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The figure of total doses administered includes anyone who received a vaccine in Ottawa, no matter where they live. The vast majority of doses were given to residents of Ottawa.

A full update from Ottawa Public Health on vaccination doses administered to Ottawa residents will be issued Wednesday.