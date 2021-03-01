OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a milestone in the city's efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

As of Monday, 50,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ottawa. That includes first and second shots to residents, as well as some sixth doses pulled from five-dose vials by vaccination teams.

Clinics and vaccination teams administered 1,383 shots just this past weekend.

To date, Ottawa has received 53,820 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.

So far, the city has vaccinated 94 per cent of all long-term care home residents with both required shots, while 94 per cent of retirement home residents have received their first shot. Other people who have received vaccines include paramedics, firefighters, essential caregivers, highest-priority health-care workers and staff from long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Vaccinations for residents 80 and older and for adult recipients of chronic home care begin this week in select neighbourhoods. The City of Ottawa has launched an online elibility tool for residents seeking vaccination appointments.

According to the city, only residents who were born in or before 1941, or who are adult recipients of chronic home care, and who live in the following communities will be able to book appointments:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

If you are eligible, you can call 613-691-5505 to book your appointment between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Service is available in multiple languages. You must provide proof of age and residence to receive a vaccine and you must book an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The Ontario government has identified adults aged 80 and older and adult recipients of chronic home care as priority groups to receive COVID-19 vaccinations during Phase 1 of the plan. Caregivers, partners or roommates who were born after 1941 are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

The remaining rollout dates from the Ontario government are as follows:

75 and older: April 15

70 and older: May 1

65 and older: June 1

60 and older: July 1

As vaccine supply increases, the city will be opening seven community clinics to deliver vaccines to the general public. While these clinics are not yet open, staff say they can be up and running with 72-hours notice.

There is a clinic at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus that has been operating since the first doses of vaccines arrived in December, and another clinic is set to open at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.