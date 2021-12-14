The Caring and Sharing Exchange has had to cancel their Christmas Exchange event for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, with time running out, they are now in desperate need of donations.

For 15 years, Laurie Singleton and her husband have been volunteering at The Caring and Sharing Exchange. They say COVID-19 has definitely changed the way things work.

“It’s been a challenge I think for sure,” says Singleton. “We have tried to continue as we always do. So it’s different from how it was pre-COVID, but we’re still trying to do what we can do.”

Still, volunteers like the Singletons are helping any way they can.

“We are sponsoring two families ourselves and basically going and purchasing everything that’s needed to sponsor them,” says Singleton.

But the pandemic is preventing some traditions.

“We can’t hold our hamper packing event because of restrictions,” says Caring and Sharing Executive Director Cindy Smith.

Smith also says restrictions are making it difficult to get enough food for families in need. They are hoping people step up and donate so they can help as many people as possible. Requests for vouchers has risen dramatically.

“We do provide either a hamper full of everything you need for a Christmas meal,” says Smith, “or a redeemable gift voucher for Giant Tiger, and they can go purchase everything they need.”

The Caring and Sharing Exchange has seen a six per cent increase this year with 20,000 people in need from more than 6,550 households.

Currently there are still 310 families hoping to get help this Christmas.

“We’re seeing people from various circumstances,” says Smith. “We’re seeing isolated seniors. We’re seeing people that are suffering with illness or disability. People that have a family and they’ve seen job loss. And certainly single parents as well.”

“They’re so grateful,” says Singleton. “Some are shy, but for the most part everybody’s grateful and sometimes they can’t believe you’re doing what you’re doing.”

For the Singletons, they say giving back is something they will do for years to come.

“It helps you feel more connected to the community too, because everyone’s been closed in so much,” says Singleton. “For us, it always means a lot.”

Visit the Caring and Sharing Exchange website to help fulfill the needs of every family still waiting.