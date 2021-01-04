OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 104 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the fourth straight day of triple-digit case counts.

One more person in Ottawa with COVID-19 has died.

Provincial health officials reported 3,270 new cases across Ontario on Monday, including 131 in Ottawa, and 29 more deaths linked to the disease.

Figures from the province and from Ottawa Public Health have differed recently, but both show cases trending upwards. On Sunday, OPH reported 184 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record, as well as rising per capita and viral reproduction rates.

In their daily COVID-19 dashboard update, Ottawa Public Health reported a total of 10,472 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 393 residents.

The positivity rate for Ottawa has also increased, but the estimated reproduction number--the number of additional people each person with the virus infects--declined slightly in Monday's update. It remains above 1, which suggests the virus is spreading.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 64.3 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.2 per cent (Dec. 28, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021)

Reproduction number: 1.29 (seven day average)

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with active infections of COVID-19 continues to rise in Ottawa. As of Monday's update, there are 789 people in Ottawa with active cases, up from 764 on Sunday.

OPH reported 78 more people have had their cases resolve. Of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 9,290 are considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 increased by two in Monday's update to 14.

There are six people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 20s, one is in their 50s (this person is in the ICU), four are in their 60s (two in the ICU), four are in their 70s (three in the ICU), and two are in their 80s.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 39,121 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Sunday and 19,683 remain under investigation.

Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 55 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 0 new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 new cases.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.