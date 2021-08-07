OTTAWA -- Ottawa police laid more than 100 charges Friday night in their latest crackdown on speeding and excessive noise.

Among the 103 charges were nine stunt driving charges and 63 speeding charges. The people charged with stunt driving range from 18 to 67 years old.

Three G2 drivers and one M2 driver were among those charged.

Stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is caught going more than 40 km/h above the posted speed limit on any road with a limit lower than 80 km/h or at 50 km/h above the posted limit elsewhere. Automatic penalties include temporary license suspensions and vehicle impounds.

A 23-year-old G2 driver was charged with going 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Longfields Drive near Bren Maur Drive, while a 19-year-old G2 driver was charged with driving 127 km/h in a 60 zone on Longfields near Cambrian Road.

Police say an 18-year-old G2 driver was clocked at 112 km/h in a 60 zone on Strandherd Drive at Claridge Drive, while a 49-year-old M2 driver was going 118 km/h in 60 zone on Greenbank Road near Highbury Drive.

Other stunt driving charges laid Friday include:

103 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Dunrobin Road at Rochon Way, 28-year-old driver

105 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Hunt Club Drive at Pike Road, 56-year-old driver

107 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Huntmar Drive at Coriolis Court, 67-year-old driver

114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue at Brewer Way, 63-year-old driver

125 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road, 40-year-old driver