More than 10 people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans

More than 10 people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a three-storey terrace home on Lakeridge Drive near Harvest Valley Avenue at 11:56 p.m. Friday. Several 911 calls reported people, including children, were trapped inside.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa everyone had gotten out of the building safely and searches of all 12 units turned up no one.

Photos from the scene suggest the fire started in the middle row of the building, but at least seven units have been affected by the fire, DeFazio said.

No one has been reported hurt. Ottawa paramedics said they did not treat or transport anyone from the scene.

The blaze was under control by 12:49 a.m. Saturday.

There has been no word as to the cause of the fire. The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation because of the extent of the damage.

OFS on scene of a 2-Alarn fire in the 700 block of Lakeridge Drive off Harvest Valley Drive. Fire is in a 3-storey 12 unit residential building. Searches are complete and negative. Main body of fire is knocked down. #Ottnews #Ottcity pic.twitter.com/KWwktpSAgd — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 13, 2023

TWO OTHER FIRES SINCE MIDNIGHT

Firefighters were also called to two other fires since midnight.

At 2:23 a.m., crews were called to an unoccupied unit in a rowhouse on Beausoleil Drive in Lowertown.

The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m. No one was reported hurt.

OFS on scene of a Working Fire in the 90 block of Beausoleil DR in Lowertown. Fire is in a vacant end unit of a residential row. Fire is under control. #ottnews #Ottcity pic.twitter.com/f6OC47pIwA — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 13, 2023

Later in the morning, several 911 callers said smoke was coming from a home on Russell Road just after 8:25 a.m.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, but there was a significant amount of smoke that needed to be ventilated with fans.

No injuries were reported in this fire, either.

Ottawa police had closed a stretch of Russell Road between Walkley Road and Southvale Crescent while crews dealt with the blaze.