OTTAWA -- Police have seized more than one million dollars’ worth of illegal cannabis products after searches in Kanata and Carleton Place.

The searches last week of an industrial plant on Emily Street in Carleton Place and a home on Huntsman Crescent in Kanata uncovered more than 700 cannabis plants and 88 kilograms of processed cannabis, OPP said Monday.

Police also found cannabis shake, resin, edibles, thousands of dollars in cash and growing equipment.

Four Ottawa residents are facing drug charges in relation to the seizures. They are all due in court next month.