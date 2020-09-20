Advertisement
More than 1,800 people tested at COVID-19 pop-up at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre open Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Hospitalmontfort)
OTTAWA -- More than 1,800 people were tested during a two-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing blitz at Canadian Tire Centre, as part of an effort to alleviate the long line-ups for novel coronavirus testing across Ottawa.
Paramedics from nine different paramedic services across Ontario teamed up to offer the drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Ottawa's west-end Saturday and Sunday.
The Queensway Carleton Hospital tweeted at 3:18 p.m. on Sunday that the clinic was no longer accepting cars and was at capacity for the day.
On Saturday, 694 people received a test at the COVID-19 pop-up site at Canadian Tire Centre. At one point, the wait for COVID-19 testing was up to 60 minutes.
On Sunday, the Queensway Carleton Hospital said more than 1,200 patients had been swabbed as of 3:30 p.m.
The Queensway Carleton Hospital, Ottawa Public Health, the Montfort Hospital and Mayor Jim Watson tweeted thank you messages to the paramedics for setting up the COVID-19 testing site.
Renfrew County Paramedic Chief Mike Nolan tweeted on Saturday that the pop-up COVID-19 testing site was, "a remarkable display of teamwork by paramedic services from across Ontario Health East, mobilizing to establish a COVID-19 pop-up drive-thru for Ottawa residents."
Hospital officials said the goal of the drive-thru centre was to help relieve pressure on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, the COVID-19 drive-thru centre at RCGT Park and the two COVID-19 care clinics.
Last week, long lines formed two hours before the testing centres opened as Ottawa residents waited for a COVID-19 test.
On Sunday afternoon, the Ottawa Hospital said there was still capacity for COVID-19 tests at the Brewer Assessment Centre.