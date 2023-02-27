More snow on the way for Ottawa

It will be a sunny start to the work week in Ottawa but more snow is on the way.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of -6 C and sunny skies today.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -20 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

Clouds will roll in this evening and snow will begin after midnight. The forecast calls for 2 centimetres of snow to fall overnight. Temperatures will stay steady near -5 C.

A mix of winter weather will impact commutes across the city Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for snow, at times heavy, and a risk of freezing drizzle late in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Periods of light snow will end Tuesday afternoon and there will then be a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Environment Canada is calling for between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow.

Tuesday’s high will be 1 C. Skies will clear Tuesday night and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

On Wednesday – cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C.