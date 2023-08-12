More showers on the way for Ottawa this weekend

A few showers can be expected in Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city calls for showers starting late in the morning with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Expect about 5 to 10 mm of rain.

Saturday's high is 23 C with a humidex of 28.

Showers should taper off in the evening, but there is a lingering chance of a few additional showers and a thunderstorm. The overnight low is 16 C.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high is 23 C with a humidex of 29.

Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 24 C.

Tuesday could see some rain.