OTTAWA -- After it rained for much of Monday, Ottawa's wet week is expected to continue on Tuesday.

A morning drizzle will change to rain this morning, with some early fog patches dissipating. The high will be an above-average 7 C.

The rain is expected to change to snow near midnight, with two centimetres of the white stuff falling into Wednesday.

The temperature on Wednesday will drop to 0 C.

Thursday we get a break from the precipitation, with a sunny day and a high of 1 C.

The fluirries and rain showers will return on Friday into the weekend.