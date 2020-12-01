Advertisement
More rainy, grey weather ahead in Ottawa
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:18AM EST
Rain on Tuesday is expected to change to snow overnight.
OTTAWA -- After it rained for much of Monday, Ottawa's wet week is expected to continue on Tuesday.
A morning drizzle will change to rain this morning, with some early fog patches dissipating. The high will be an above-average 7 C.
The rain is expected to change to snow near midnight, with two centimetres of the white stuff falling into Wednesday.
The temperature on Wednesday will drop to 0 C.
Thursday we get a break from the precipitation, with a sunny day and a high of 1 C.
The fluirries and rain showers will return on Friday into the weekend.