More rain to end the work week and a rainy weekend ahead!

A chilly and windy start to the last day of the work week will slowly turn into a seasonable April day.

According to Environment Canada, Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight change of showers. The high will be 17 C. Winds will gust to up to 40 km/hr.

Rain will move in overnight, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. The low will be 8 C.

The rain will continue for most of Saturday, but will clear in afternoon. The capital could see 10 to 15 mm of precipitation. It will also be windy this weekend, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high will be 23 C.

Sunday will be rainy and a high of 10 C.

There is more rain in the forecast for Monday with a high of 8.