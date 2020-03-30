OTTAWA -- The rainfall warning for Ottawa has ended but there will still be showers falling throughout the day Monday.

18.7 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport Sunday, short of the 2009 rainfall record of 19.2 mm.

It did wash away the last of the snow, though. For the first time this year, the Ottawa Airport reported no snow on the ground.

Monday's forecast calls for clouds and showers and an above-average high of 8°C.

Those showers are expected to continue through the evening and into the overnight hours, changing to flurries before Tuesday morning as the temperature falls to a low of 1°C.

The sky is expected to clear Tuesday afternoon, revealing a bit of sun. The high is still above normal at 9°C. The usual high temperature in Ottawa for this time of the year is just under 6°C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and another high of 9°C.