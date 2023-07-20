More R1 buses promised for morning commute as LRT shutdown enters third full day
OC Transpo is promising more buses for R1 service during the morning and afternoon commutes to help alleviate stress at station platforms as the latest shutdown of the O-Train Line 1 enters its third full day.
Light rail service is halted and all LRT stations are closed after a 50,000 km inspection of one of the trains found an issue with an axle bearing on Monday. OC Transpo ordered the immediate shutdown of all LRT service in the middle of the afternoon, forcing riders off of trains and out of stations and onto R1 buses.
R1 service Monday afternoon and evening ran with 20 buses. That was bumped up to 28 during peak travel periods Tuesday and Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, there were 32 buses available to run the R1 route.
In a memo Wednesday, transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said OC Transpo would be providing 36 buses during peak periods.
"This change is being made to increase reliability and mitigate traffic issues that impact bus service," Amilcar wrote.
Transit users have frequently noted the unreliability of R1 service, especially during peak periods, when buses are packed and can be too full to pick up passengers after one or two stops.
The head of the union that represents OC Transpo drivers also says R1 service affects the rest of the system.
"I think my members are doing the best they can to service the public, but they're being pulled off regular service to do R1 service," Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279 president Clint Crabtree told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It has an effect on the whole service when the train is down and we pull to R1 service, so it's affecting everything."
What needs to happen next?
There is no timeline for when service might resume. In Wednesday's memo, Amilcar said Rideau Transit Group was still working on a return-to-service plan.
Amilcar has said that all axles on every train must be inspected and all data from every test on the line must be analyzed before service can resume.
The axle hub assemblies of nine LRT vehicles had been inspected as of Wednesday afternoon for axle bearing issues, with no problems identified. That leaves 36 vehicles to inspect. The underbodies of 35 vehicles have been checked for excess grease—the sign that initially led inspectors to the axle-bearing issue that prompted the shutdown—and none had any excess grease.
Rail geometry assessments had been completed as of Wednesday, but the results of that assessment had yet to be analyzed to identify any non-conformances on the track, so that still needs to be done.
The city had completed what's known as an "instrumented bogie test" as of Wednesday, but additional test runs are expected, including one with a vehicle fitted with other specialized devices to gather additional data, which will need to be analyzed.
According to the city's director of engineering Richard Holder, an instrumented bogie test uses different instruments to measure a variety of data points during a trip across the line.
"They both measure the accelerations within the vehicle, but they also measure loads," he explained during a news conference on Tuesday. "So, we are accurately gathering data on the performance of the vehicle; how fast it’s moving, how it behaves within the curves and as it negotiates special track work, but we are simultaneously recording the impact of that behaviour on the loads within the assembly of the bogies, the axles and hub assemblies themselves."
There has been no indication from officials about how long the data analysis might take.
Amilcar has promised daily updates, which will likely come in the form of memos or statements. On Wednesday, a statement about the launch of R1 service in the morning was delivered to the media just after 7:30 p.m. and the memo with information about the progress of inspections and testing was delivered at around 3:15 p.m. OC Transpo will also be sharing information via its social media channels and its website.
