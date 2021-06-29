OTTAWA -- Brace yourselves for another hot day, Ottawa.

The high on Tuesday will be 29 C, but the humidity will make it feel more like 36, according to Environment Canada's forecast. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and late in the afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada's heat warning for Ottawa ended around 2 a.m. Tuesday. But much of the area east and south of the city was still under a heat warning Tuesday morning, including Prescott-Russell, Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston.

On Monday, many Ottawa residents sought out ways to cool down during the heat warning, including Sam Green, who was out with her kids at the Plant Recreation Centre splash pad in Little Italy.

“We just pack up a lot of snacks, a bunch of towels and just drive around and try to find some new park the kids can enjoy," Green said. “We make a day out of it and have some fun.”

There were also swimmers at Mooney's Bay beating the heat in the Ottawa River.

"It's very hot, but it's something that I like," said Maria Tamumar, who had just finished paddle boarding. “Soon it will be fall, and the next few days will be July then August. So just take advantage of whatever we have.”

On Tuesday, the city is opening four cooling centres to provide relief from the heat for people who need it. They are at the following sites:

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Jules Morin Park Fieldhouse, 400 Clarence St. E.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

The cooling centres will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Things will cool down Wednesday, but only slightly. The high will be 28 C with a humidex of 34, and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The holiday Thursday will see cooler temperatures; the day will be 24 C and cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will be even cooler with a high of 22 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Expect temperatures in the mid-20s over the weekend.

- With files from Shaun Vardon, CTV News Ottawa