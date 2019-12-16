OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks released its schedule for the 2020 season on Monday, which will feature four editions of Friday Night Football in Ottawa.

The Redblacks are set to kick off the season under the lights of TD Place on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Argonauts.

Along with the Friday night games, the Redblacks will also host three Saturday games, with two 7 p.m matchups and one 4 p.m. game.

Ottawa’s pre-season schedule kicks off on May 29 when the Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes.