More flurries and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday in the capital, capping off a week that saw record-low temperatures.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Flurries are expected to start around noon, with about two centimetres falling before they end this afternoon.

The high for Friday is 2 C, but the weather agency says the temperature will fall to -6 C Friday afternoon. With the wind chill, it will feel more like -10 C.

Friday night, the forecast low is -17 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like a bone-chilling -23 C.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of -6 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of -2 C.