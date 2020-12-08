OTTAWA -- The colder-than-average start to the week continues in the capital on Tuesday, with a morning wind chill making it feel like -13 out there.

The mercury will reach a high of -5 C, but the wind will be a factor all day, with the wind chill making it feel like -7 or colder.

Periods of snow are expected to begin overnight Tuesday, with the temperature rising to -2 C by morning.

The snow will end near noon Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries after that. Environment Canada is calling for a total snowfall of two centimetres.

The temperature will rise to 3 C, a few degrees above normal.

Thursday expec ta mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C.