More cold temperatures on the way for Ottawa
Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
OTTAWA -- The colder-than-average start to the week continues in the capital on Tuesday, with a morning wind chill making it feel like -13 out there.
The mercury will reach a high of -5 C, but the wind will be a factor all day, with the wind chill making it feel like -7 or colder.
Periods of snow are expected to begin overnight Tuesday, with the temperature rising to -2 C by morning.
The snow will end near noon Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries after that. Environment Canada is calling for a total snowfall of two centimetres.
The temperature will rise to 3 C, a few degrees above normal.
Thursday expec ta mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C.