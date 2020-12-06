OTTAWA -- The sky in Ottawa will be grey for another day, but sunshine is just around the corner.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes an overcast start to the day with a high of -2°C on Sunday. There could be some windows of blue by the afternoon. A partly cloudy evening is in store with an overnight low of -8°C.

Monday's forecast is mainly cloudy, with a few sunny breaks, and a high of -4°C.

Just don't expect that sun to bring much warmth.

Tuesday could see blue sky and bright sunshine, but a colder than average high of -6°C, where the seasonal average is closer to -1°C.

Cloudy weather could return Wednesday, as the forecast calls for periods of snow with a high of 0°C.