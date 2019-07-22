

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Orléans moose has been returned to the forest after wandering into the Fallingbrook neighbourhood Monday morning.

Ottawa Police, NCC Conservation Authorities and Ottawa By-law responded to calls for a moose in Orléans around 8 a.m.

The moose was eventually cornered between two homes on Valin St.

A short time later, an NCC Conservation Officer tranquilized the moose. It was placed into a vehicle to be transported back into the wilderness.

UPDATE: the moose has been tranquilized and will be relocated to her natural environment.



⛔️ @ottawapolice have closed Valin between Charlemagne and Northlands for time being



⚠️ Please continue avoiding the area.



— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) July 22, 2019

Ottawa By-law tweeted at 11:20 a.m. that the moose was "a little groggy, but the Orléans moose is making her way into the forest, safe and sound."

She’s a little groggy, but the Orléans moose is making her way into the forest, safe and sound!

Thank you @NCC_CCN and @OttawaPolice for a great team effort! @CIHartig



— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) July 22, 2019

This was the second moose to wander into the Fallingbrook area in two months. A moose was discovered in the area of Gardenway Drive and Orchardview Avenue on June 4.

Ottawa Police say the moose died when it was transported to the Larose Forest east of the city, due to the stress and exhaustion caused by the incident.