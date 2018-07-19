

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A wandering moose has slowed down the morning commute on the Queensway in Ottawa's west-end.

The moose was spotted on Hwy 417 EB near Pinecrest just before 6:30 a.m.

Ottawa Police, OPP and Ministry of Natural Resources vehicles have boxed in the moose with its vehicles along the median between Pinecrest and Highway 416.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV Morning Live an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources has been called in to tranquilize the moose.

Video from the scene appears to show the moose's right front leg is injured.

More to come.