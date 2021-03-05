OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police officers euthanized a moose after the animal was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa OPP officers responded to the area of Highway 417, near Anderson Road, at 6:23 a.m. Friday for a report of a moose that had been struck.

The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa that the moose suffered serious injuries in the collision, and the decision was made for officers to euthanize the animal.

No one in the vehicle was hurt.