OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health warns a private rideshare driver may have been exposed to COVID-19 while transporting a passenger from Montreal to Ottawa this week.

The health unit is investigating after a person tested positive for COVID-19, and travelled from Montreal's Trudeau International Airport to the Barrhaven area during their contagious period on Wednesday.

The passenger left the Montreal airport in a private rideshare service at approximately 8:30 p.m., and arrived in Barrhaven at 10:30 p.m.

As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, Ottawa Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The male individual who picked up a single ride-share passenger from Trudeau International Airport in Montréal for transport to the Barrhaven area in Ottawa in a white car is advised that they were likely exposed to COVID-19," said the health unit in a statement Saturday evening.

"If you picked up a passenger from Trudeau International Airport in Montréal to transport to the Barrhaven area in Ottawa (between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday), you should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 until December 8."

The driver is encouraged to self-isolate and call Ottawa Public Health.

PLEASE READ & RT: possible COVID-19 exposure following a rideshare.

We are looking to contact the driver of a white rideshare car who travelled from Trudeau Int. Airport in Montreal to the Barrhaven area in Ottawa on November 24.

The health unit recommends travelling by car only with people in your own household.

"If travelling with others outside of your own household, wear a mask avoid any shared food or drinks, and avoid car travel with others if you’re sick," said OPH.