Montreal residents charged with defrauding 'grandparent scam' victims of $46,000

Ottawa police say a man and a woman from Montreal are facing fraud charges in connection with so-called “grandparent scams” that have allegedly defrauded victims of more than $46,000.

The fraud involves someone calling an elderly person and claiming to be a grandchild who is in serious trouble and needs money immediately, usually for bail. The caller is often pretending to be crying, making it harder to understand them, and there is a sense of both urgency and secrecy around the demands. The targets are then encouraged to withdraw cash, which is later picked-up by a courier.

Ottawa police say they’ve received 10 reports of such scams in recent months, with victims losing more than $100,000.

An investigation by Ottawa police and Morrisburg OPP resulted in two people being charged in connection with five reported events.

Jason Goulet-Fernandez, 22, and Danielle Jimenez-Golez, 19, are facing charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence. Both were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police released photos of the accused Tuesday, in order to identify any other possible victims. Police also said the suspects were using a black, four-door 2007 Honda Civic bearing Quebec plate Z15 XPL.

Anyone with information about these incidents or may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the Organized Fraud Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5292.