Montreal residents charged with defrauding 'grandparent scam' victims of $46,000

Ottawa police say Danielle Jimenez-Golez, 19, (left) and Jason Goulet-Fernandez, 22, both of Montreal, are facing charges in connection with at least five alleged 'grandparent' scams in the region. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police say Danielle Jimenez-Golez, 19, (left) and Jason Goulet-Fernandez, 22, both of Montreal, are facing charges in connection with at least five alleged 'grandparent' scams in the region. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina