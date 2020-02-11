OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a man and a woman from Montreal are facing charges following an alleged attempt to steal a high-end SUV in Blossom Park.

Police say the pair was caught in the laneway of a home on Stedman Street by the homeowner at around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. They escaped in a different vehicle.

Ottawa Police officers briefly chased the suspects before calling off the pursuit for safety reasons.

The same vehicle was involved in a crash in Limoges about an hour later. Ottawa Police say the couple was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police and handed over to Ottawa Police custody.

The two are now facing charges of attempted theft and possession of breaking and entering tools.

Ottawa Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there may be more charges.

This incident comes just days after a similar theft in Old Ottawa South.

In December police announced they had busted a major car theft ring, recovered 97 vehicles and charged 20 people with a variety of offences.

Police accused the thieves of reprogramming fob keys to steal hundreds of vehicles.