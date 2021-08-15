OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old Montreal man has gone missing while camping in the Ottawa Valley.

In a release Sunday morning, OPP said Daniel Zapata and another person were camping in a densely wooded area along Brent Road in Head, Clara and Maria Township, which about 120 km east of North Bay, Ont.

Zapata left camp at around 11 a.m. Saturday to go for a hike and has not been seen since. Police were told about his disappearance at around 6 p.m. and began their search.

Zapata is 5-foot-9 with a slim build and has shoulder-length brown hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped t-shirt and black Adidas shoes.

The OPP's emergency response team, canine team, and aviation team are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Map for reference purposes.