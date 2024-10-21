Montreal man charged for multi-vehicle crash after cattle spill onto Hwy. 401

A Montreal driver has been charged after his homemade trailer broke apart while carrying cattle on Highway 401 in Kingston, causing significant traffic disruptions on Friday.

Police were called to the scene of Highway 401 near Joyceville Road at around 7 a.m.

Police say the trailer was not sufficient to haul the eight cattle on board, who were travelling west from Montreal to St. Catherines, Ont.

The trailer breaking apart caused the cattle to spill onto the highway. Other vehicles on the highway travelling in the same direction attempted to avoid the cows, resulting in a separate crash involving two tractor trailers.

The cattle sustained injuries, requiring a veterinarian to come and assess them, police say.

OPP officers were assisted by an inspector from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the cattle from the highway. The highway was reduced or closed to traffic for approximately five hours to clean up.

Police say the cattle have been seized as an investigation by the CFIA continues.

A 25-year-old driver from Montreal was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, failing to surrender his driver's licence and for driving a trailer with no plate.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on Dec. 9.