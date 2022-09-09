Montreal man, 18, charged with human trafficking in Gatineau
An 18-year-old Montreal man has been charged with pimping and human trafficking after an investigation by Gatineau police and several other forces.
Fahd Moubakari appeared in Gatineau court Friday afternoon and is being held until his next appearance later this month.
He is being charged with alleged offences that happened in Quebec and Ontario between February and April 2021, police said in a news release.
The arrests were made by an integrated team that investigates human trafficking and sexual exploitation cases. It includes officers from the Montreal, Quebec, Laval, Longueuil and Gatineau police forces, along with the RCMP and the Surete du Quebec.
Anyone with any additional information about Moubakari is asked to contact police.
