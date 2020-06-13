Advertisement
Montreal driver 'racing' to get home charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401: OPP
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Montreal driver "racing" to get home from Toronto has been charged with stunt driving on Canada's busiest highway.
In a tweet, the OPP says an officer stopped a vehicle going 158 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in Augusta Township at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day license suspension and vehicle impoundment.
Augusta Township is located between Brockville and Prescott.
On Friday, a 33-year-old Ottawa woman was charged with stunt driving on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
The OPP said a vehicle was going 160 kilometres an hour while passing marked OPP and Ottawa Police cruisers. Police added it was the woman's third stunt driving charge this year.