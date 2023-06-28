Montreal-area students search Ottawa River for shipwrecks

Did you know there are shipwrecks in the Ottawa River, not far from landmarks like Parliament Hill?

A high school class from the Montreal area is on a mission to find them.

Wednesday was a day for adventure, exploration, learning, and fun for the students from De La Rive High School in Lavaltrie, Que. The class spent the day Wednesday in Ottawa, searching for shipwrecks.

"It's cool, it's the first time for me seeing a wreck," says Alexandre Geravel, one of the participants.

"I hope to see many shipwrecks because it's interesting," says Antoine Lebel, another student.

According to map charts provided by the group, there are about a dozen sites near downtown Ottawa where shipwrecks might be found. The goal was to find at least four.

The students boarded three boats equipped with shipwreck maps, nautical charts, and sonar. Their science teacher, Jean-Marc Perreault, led the mission.

"We need to get out of the classroom to live more experiences than what we can show on the white board," he says.

Shipwrecks found, and memories to take home.

"The experience; like, all the experience, I hope I will remember it because it's something really nice and I don't want to forget," says Geravel.