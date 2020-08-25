OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 40-year-old man from Montague Township died at the scene of a single vehicle crash south of Smiths Falls Monday evening.

Police say Leeds OPP members, Rideau lakes Township Firefighters and Leeds-Grenville Paramedics were called to the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 5 at around 6 p.m. Monday on reports of a crash.

A pickup truck had left the road and rolled over, trapping the driver inside. Firefighters were able to extricate the man but he had already died.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Jessie Long of Montague Township.

What caused the crash is under investigation.

A hydro pole was also damaged as a result of the crash, knocking out power to some residents in the area. Hydro One crews have since made repairs.

