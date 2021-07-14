CANTLEY, QUE. -- Added security is in place at Mont Cascades water park in Cantley, Que. after a reported gun threat on Wednesday.

In a release on Wednesday, MRC des Collines said a man reportedly pointed what appeared to be a long gun or an imitation gun at an employee at the park.

Police later said that two men were seen at the top of a hill near the slopes, pointing the item at a female employee.

Police said they deployed a large number of officers. The road leading to the park was closed at rue de Chamonix. People were being allowed to leave but no one could enter.

In a statement on Thursday, Mont Cascades management said the evacuation was done at a precautionary measure at the request of the police.

“All indications are that this was an isolated incident,” the statement said. “Everyone is safe, our employees are well and we continue to take the situation seriously.”

The statement said park employees will be given necessary support, and the park is open on Thursday after receiving permission from authorities.

“As a preventive measure we have added security around the site,” the statement said.

Families who were at the park described a calm outing that quickly became overshadowed by fear.

“It went from splashing and laughing to panic within mere seconds,” said Janine Jennings, who was visiting from Iroquois, Ont.

Jennings was lounging in a pool while her husband and six children were nearby when several officers were called in and visitors were asked to evacuate.

“Police just came flying and then we heard whistles blowing saying everyone get out of the pool get your stuff,” she said. “The kids were crying screaming shaking but of course I was pretty shaken myself.

“We were just telling the kids get in the car duck down we didn’t know what to expect we didn’t know if there was an active shooter we didn’t know what was going on,” Jennings said.

Police have released a description of one of the two men who may be connected.

MRC des Collines police are looking for a white male with a dark complexion, between 30 to 40 years old, black hair and a beard. He was wearing green camouflage style shorts, and a blue sweater.

Around 8 p.m., police said they had not located the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MRC des Collines police.

