Gatineau students at Mont Bleu start a split school day with students at De L'Ile before a possible move to government building, the Asticou Centre. Public servants could also be affected as they need to be relocated in some capacity. The 1,500 Mont-Bleu students have been displaced since a tornado destroyed École secondaire Mont-Bleu on Sept. 21.

Today, both schools start a split school day schedule as follows. The Mont Bleu students are in classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Then the De L'Ile students take over from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. There have been protests from both parents and students. The school board says crews are working to have École secondaire Mont-Bleu repaired for the next school year.