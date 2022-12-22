'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.

The weather agency issued rainfall warnings for much of the Seaway, including Belleville, Kingston and Brockville, on Thursday morning. About 20 to 30 millimetres of rain and melting snow is expected by noon on Friday.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued for areas west and southwest of Ottawa, including Peterborough, Smiths Falls, Sharbot Lake, Renfrew and Pembroke.

The warnings are just the beginning of what's expected to be a messy and potentially dangerous mix from Thursday night through to Saturday.

"It's going to be a real messy situation … a real beast of a storm," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News at Noon on Thursday.

The weather agency is urging people to avoid travel if possible as the winter storm bears down.

Ottawa remains under a winter storm watch, with Environment Canada calling for up to 15 centimetres of heavy snow by Friday afternoon, a risk of freezing rain, winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour and a flash freeze producing icy and slippery surfaces.

The snow is expected to start Thursday evening and change to rain Friday morning. There will be a risk of freezing rain during that transition. A flash freeze is expected Friday afternoon, with strong winds developing then and continuing into Saturday.

"We could have eight hours of rain on top of that snow, and then a flash freeze," Phillips said. "For me, the winds are crucial. … You get that ice, and it's camouflaged by some more falling snow … but the winds will be the common denominator throughout this."

The blizzard is expected to be "crippling" in parts of southwestern Ontario, bringing wind gusts up to 120 kilometres per hour and up to 30 centimetres of snow.

The storm, a so-called 'weather bomb,' is the result of cold Arctic air colliding with warm air coming up from the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's a bomb because the pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours,"Phillips said. "That means the storm explodes. It just absolutely is so energized and it just develops into a monster within a very short period of time."

Cancellations and closures

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board have both cancelled schools for Friday.

All schools, virtual classes, programs and offices will be closed on Friday, both board said early Thursday afternoon.

"Students and staff should remain home. Transportation will be cancelled as well," the OCSB said in a statement.

The Ottawa Senators game against the Detroit Red Wings scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

The Ottawa Christmas Market and 613flea are also cancelled on Friday due to the storm.

City declares 'significant weather event'

The city of Ottawa has declared a significant weather event and instituted a winter parking ban from 10 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. Saturday.

City crews will be out maintaining the city's roads, sidewalks and cycling paths, but say it might take longer than usual to clear them.

Officials are also urging people to avoid travel and complete all errands before the storm starts Thursday evening.

"Travel during this time should be avoided and we are advising everyone to complete their errands before the event is scheduled to begin later this evening," the city said in a news release. "Anyone who is required to travel during this event is asked to plan ahead and to give themselves extra travel time."

Hydro Ottawa preparing for possible outages

Hydro Ottawa says its crews are preparing to respond to power outages from the storm, and is encouraging customers to be prepared for possible extended outages.

"Customers are encouraged to be prepared in case of extended power outages," Hydro Ottawa said in a note to customers on Wednesday. "Please ensure that electronics, such as cell phones and laptops, are fully charged ahead of the storm."

The utility updates its outage map every 15 minutes, and will also be posting updates to social media.