'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa: Flash freeze expected as temperatures start to drop
Temperatures are starting to plunge in Ottawa as a “monster” winter storm batters the capital. Rain is turning to snow and wet surfaces are going to start to freeze.
A temperature of -4 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 4 p.m., a six-degree drop since 2 p.m. when it was 2 C. The forecast low is -9 C.
Wind gusts of up to 53 km/h were also recorded at 4 p.m.
Environment Canada is reporting 15.6 mm of total precipitation at the Ottawa Airport as of 1 p.m., which includes the water equivalent of 6 cm of snow that was seen as of 7 a.m. and the rain and ice pellets that fell since then.
With the flash freeze upon us, the city’s road crews will be transitioning toward salting roads and preventing pooling water from freezing.
City of Ottawa roads manager Bryden Denyes told reporters Friday morning that one of the main challenges the city was facing was the warming temperatures and rain ahead of the potential flash freeze as temperature drop.
“We are dealing with water ponding,” he said. “With the rain and the warmer temperatures, we are seeing a large accumulation of water. We are working to remove that from the roads before it freezes.”
Denyes said he was confident salting would make a difference on roads once the freeze begins because while temperatures are dropping significantly, they aren't expected to reach a level where salt stops being effective.
Ottawa police reported 27 collisions between midnight and 3 p.m., most of which involved vehicles going off the road, Sgt. Amy Gagnon told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron", with more collisions expected as roads freeze.
The storm began in downtown Ottawa with a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday evening, with some snow as well as ice pellets and freezing rain in some areas. Weather warnings remain in effect for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario and people are being urged to stay home as a major winter storm wallops the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
Environment Canada's updated winter storm warning for Ottawa on Friday morning called for up to an additional 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, and a flash freeze producing icy and slippery surfaces. Wind chill values near -20 are also possible.
“Temperatures are expected to plummet this afternoon leading to a potential flash freeze. Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by snow and strong winds, which will result in blowing snow,” the weather agency said.
The city of Ottawa has declared a significant weather event and is urging people to stay home on Friday "unless it is absolutely necessary." Denyes says if you have to drive, adjust to the conditions that are out there.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES
The storm’s arrival brought widespread power outages across Ottawa and the region.
Hydro Ottawa said as of 4 p.m. Friday it had restored power to more than 100,000 customers across the city, but still had about 4,300 without power. It said it expected to have outages in Alta Vista ward and Findley Creek restored by 5 p.m., and in the Overbrook area by 6 p.m., weather permitting.
"With temperatures expected to drop today leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall, accompanied at times by strong winds and snow, it could cause additional power outages and damage to our infrastructure," the utility said in a release Friday morning. The utility updates its outage map every 15 minutes, and will also be posting updates to social media.
Hydro One reported more than 17,000 customers without power across eastern Ontario by 4 p.m. Friday, down from more than 30,000 around noon, but up from 10,000 at 2 p.m.. The utility said high winds are causing issues the system throughout province and road conditions are posing accessibility issues for teams looking to restore power.
Estimated restoration times for the region vary, with the latest being 11 a.m. p.m. Saturday.
Hydro Quebec said as of 4 p.m. Friday more than 31,000 customers in the Outaouais region were without power.
CITY SERVICES FOR RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS
The city of Ottawa says it has expanded its network of services, facilities and supports for people experiencing homelessness for the current significant weather event and for the entire winter season.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Paul Lavigne, manager of homeless programs and shelters said the city continues to provide additional emergency shelter options at the hostel at 75 Nicholas St., the Jim Durrell Arena at 1265 Walkley Rd., and the Dempsey Community Centre at 1895 Russell Rd. to support the additional demands on the community based shelter system.
"These measures were put in place to ensure that we have capacity for anyone who wants to come indoors during extreme cold and weather events, such as the current one," Lavigne wrote. "In addition, our network of outreach services will continue to engage those individuals sleeping unsheltered, to provide supplies, such as cold weather gear, and connect to emergency shelter facilities as needed."
Lavigne says any resident wishing to request a shelter placement can call 3-1-1 anytime of day or night. Similarly, any resident who sees someone sleeping unsheltered that they believe may need assistance can call 3-1-1 and ask that the Salvation Army outreach van visit the individual or call 9-1-1 if the person requires emergency assistance.
CANCELLATION AND CLOSURES
The city of Ottawa is closing all recreational and cultural facilities on Friday. Client services centres and other counter services will also be closed, along with municipal day care centres. Visit this page for more information on city services.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board have both cancelled schools for Friday.
All schools, virtual classes, programs and offices will be closed on Friday, both board said early Thursday afternoon.
"Students and staff should remain home. Transportation will be cancelled as well," the OCSB said in a statement.
The Upper Canada District School Board is also closing all schools and cancelling school transporation on Friday.
Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Ottawa's French Catholic School Board, has cancelled all schools on Friday. The exceptions are the Académie d’apprentissage virtuel (AAV) et the Centre d’enseignement personnalisé virtuel (CEPV), which will continue as virtual learning.
The CEPEO, Ottawa's French public board, is also closing all schools on Friday.
The Ottawa Senators game against the Detroit Red Wings scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.
The Ottawa Christmas Market and 613flea are also cancelled on Friday due to the storm.
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library are closing on Friday due to the storm. All OPL Bookmobile stops will also be cancelled.
Due dates for regular library itmes are extended until Dec. 27, and expiry dates for hold pickups will be extended until Jan. 2. Books drops remain open. Branches are expected to reopen Saturday.
The Museum of Nature is closing on Friday due to the storm. Reserved ticketholders will receive an automatic refund.
Ottawa Public Health says its vaccination clinics, neighbourhood health and wellness hubs, dental clinics & Clarence Street clinics will be closing as of 1 p.m. because of the weather. The harm reduction mobile van will not be running Friday evening.
"Those with appointments this afternoon will be contacted to help them rebook," OPH said on Twitter.
CITY DECLARES 'SIGNIFICANT WEATHER EVENT'
The city of Ottawa has declared a significant weather event and instituted a winter parking ban from 10 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. Saturday.
City crews will be out maintaining the city's roads, sidewalks and cycling paths, but say it might take longer than usual to clear them.
"Travel during this time should be avoided," the city said in a news release. "Anyone who is required to travel during this event is asked to plan ahead and to give themselves extra travel time."
OC Transpo said on Twitter that trains on the Confederation Line ran overnight Thursday to clear snow and help prevent ice buildup and is operating with no delays as of Friday morning. Many articulated buses have been taken off the roads in anticipation of the storm and scheduled Para Transpo trips are being delivered. Teams have also been pre-salting platforms and pathways.
Crews have also been scraping down the snow pack on residential streets in anticipation of the many different types of precipitation the storm could bring.
- with files from Tyler Fleming, Natalie van Rooy, CTV News Ottawa
