'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
Hydro Ottawa said their crews responded to more than 30 power outages as of 6 a.m. Friday, affecting more than 12,000 customers. They said crews working throughout the night had already restored power to 20,000 customers.
"With temperatures expected to drop today leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall, accompanied at times by strong winds and snow it could cause additional power outages and damage to our infrastructure," the utility said in a release Friday morning. The utility updates its outage map every 15 minutes, and will also be posting updates to social media.
Weather warnings remain in effect for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario and people are being urged to stay home as a major winter storm wallops the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
Environment Canada's updated winter storm warning for Ottawa on Friday morning called for up to an additional 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, and a flash freeze producing icy and slippery surfaces.
"It's going to be a real messy situation … a real beast of a storm," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News at Noon on Thursday.
The weather agency is urging people to avoid travel if possible. The city of Ottawa has declared a significant weather event and is urging people to stay home on Friday "unless it is absolutely necessary." The storm began in downtown Ottawa with a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday evening, with some snow as well as ice pellets and freezing rain in some areas.
After rising this morning, temperatures are expected to plummet this afternoon leading to a potential flash freeze," Environment Canada said Friday morning. "Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by snow and strong winds which will result in blowing snow."
"We could have eight hours of rain on top of that snow, and then a flash freeze," Phillips said. "For me, the winds are crucial. … You get that ice, and it's camouflaged by some more falling snow … but the winds will be the common denominator throughout this."
Weather warnings are also in place across eastern and southern Ontario. The blizzard is expected to be "crippling" in parts of southwestern Ontario, bringing wind gusts up to 120 kilometres per hour and up to 30 centimetres of snow.
The storm, a so-called 'weather bomb,' is the result of cold Arctic air colliding with warm air coming up from the Gulf of Mexico.
"It's a bomb because the pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours,"Phillips said. "That means the storm explodes. It just absolutely is so energized and it just develops into a monster within a very short period of time."
Cancellations and closures
The city of Ottawa is closing all recreational and cultural facilities on Friday. Client services centres and other counter services will also be closed, along with municipal day care centres. Visit this page for more information on city services.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board have both cancelled schools for Friday.
All schools, virtual classes, programs and offices will be closed on Friday, both board said early Thursday afternoon.
"Students and staff should remain home. Transportation will be cancelled as well," the OCSB said in a statement.
The Upper Canada District School Board is also closing all schools and cancelling school transporation on Friday.
Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Ottawa's French Catholic School Board, has cancelled all schools on Friday. The exceptions are the Académie d’apprentissage virtuel (AAV) et the Centre d’enseignement personnalisé virtuel (CEPV), which will continue as virtual learning.
The CEPEO, Ottawa's French public board, is also closing all schools on Friday.
The Ottawa Senators game against the Detroit Red Wings scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.
The Ottawa Christmas Market and 613flea are also cancelled on Friday due to the storm.
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library are closing on Friday due to the storm. All OPL Bookmobile stops will also be cancelled.
Due dates for regular library itmes are extended until Dec. 27, and expiry dates for hold pickups will be extended until Jan. 2. Books drops remain open. Branches are expected to reopen Saturday.
The Museum of Nature is closing on Friday due to the storm. Reserved ticketholders will receive an automatic refund.
City declares 'significant weather event'
The city of Ottawa has declared a significant weather event and instituted a winter parking ban from 10 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. Saturday.
City crews will be out maintaining the city's roads, sidewalks and cycling paths, but say it might take longer than usual to clear them.
Officials are also urging people to avoid travel and complete all errands before the storm starts Thursday evening.
"Travel during this time should be avoided and we are advising everyone to complete their errands before the event is scheduled to begin later this evening," the city said in a news release. "Anyone who is required to travel during this event is asked to plan ahead and to give themselves extra travel time."
OC Transpo said on Twitter that trains on the Confederation Line will be running overnight Thursday to clear snow and help prevent ice buildup. Teams will also be out pre-salting platforms and pathways.
Bryden Denyes, the city's area manager of road services, told CTV News that crews are clearing catch basins to prevent any drainage issues ahead of the expected rain.
Crews have also been scraping down the snow pack on residential streets in anticipation of the many different types of precipitation the storm could bring.
"We definitely have to be very agile in how we treat this storm," he said. "Whether we’re plowing snow, working on drainage or plowing ice, we’re going to apply the appropriate materials."
- with files from Tyler Fleming, CTV News Ottawa
