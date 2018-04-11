

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The shock is wearing off and reality is slowly settling in as funeral plans begin to take shape for some of the 15 souls lost on that bus last Friday in Humboldt.

And today, we heard from the widow of the Broncos Head Coach as she struggles to find strength for her two children.

It was hockey that brought them together, but they will be remembered for more than their skill on the ice; they were, after all, someone's brother, son, husband and dad.

“I laid in bed last night with my 9-year-old,” Christina Haugan said in an interview, “and he said “I feel like half my heart is gone.” He said it feels broken. I know exactly how he feels, and there's really no words to tell your kids except that we'll take it a day at a time.”

Darcy Haugan was the Humboldt Broncos head coach but also a husband and father of two boys. His celebration of life will take place on Saturday at the arena in Humboldt.

“You think it be easy to describe him because he had so many good qualities,” Christina Haugan continued, “He had kind eyes. When you look at him, it was his eyes; they were his soul. You could see how kind he was.”

At Ottawa city hall, today, council marked a moment of silence for both the Broncos - and Butterfly child Jonathan Pitre who also died last week.

“Today flags were lowered to half-mast in honor of these young Canadians,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said before Wednesday’s council meeting, “I've also written a letter of condolences to Humboldt mayor Rob Muench.”

A world-wide tribute continued, with hockey sticks popping up everywhere including near Ottawa's Rink of Dreams and outside the Canadian Tire Centre.

It was Steven Titus who put that one by the CTC, “I wanted to pay my respects over what happened. I have kids on the buses, I rode buses. It is pretty sad what happened.”

For many, their sadness was tinged with anger as some of these symbolic hockey sticks start disappearing, like the one outside the Ottawa police station, stolen sometime yesterday. Police will only say the stick was clearly put there for a reason and assume the person who took it didn't understand.

Many of those hockey sticks will come in tonight as that commemorative loop closes and the nation starts to focus now on remembering these 15 people through memorial services and funerals.