

CTV Ottawa





An Aylmer mom is searching for the owner of a dog, believed to be a pit bull or pit bull mix, that attacked her two-year-old son Friday.

Cléothilde Lefebvre-Bergeron and her son Hugo Giroux were walking near Rue des Forages Friday evening when a dog came out of nowhere and attacked. They were walking home from the park.

"He went straight to the stroller and by the time I knew what happened he was on Hugo," she said. "I just grabbed the dog, sat on him and screamed my lungs out for someone to come and help."

A neighbour heard her screams and called 911. The dog left wounds on Hugo's cheek, lip and arm.

"I kind of wish the dog had attacked me as opposed to my son but I did the best I could," she said. "No mom should ever have to deal with that. It’s absolutely awful."

Lefebvre-Bergeron says the dog was not on a leash and had no owner in sight. She still does not know who the dog belongs to and wants an apology. She's also hoping the owner can explan how the dog got loose.

"No leash. No owner. Nothing. He was completely alone," she said. "Who is making sure these by-laws are being applied? Of course there are bylaws, but it's the owners who need to make sure they are respecting them."

The city of Gatineau has no ban against pit bulls or pit bull mixes but there are a series of bylaws relating to "dangerous breeds." Those breeds, as determined by the city, must be walked on a leash that's less than two meters on length and must have a muzzle when outside the home. The owners must also take obedience classes.

An investigation into what happened has been launched.