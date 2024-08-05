Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.

His charge was one of four OPP laid Sunday night on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end. Images shown by police show drivers clocked at 160 km/h, 175 km/h, 173 km/h and 156 km/h.

The driver facing the repeat charge needed help from his mom to get home, OPP said.

"This is his second charge for stunt driving since then! The previous charge is still before the courts. At least he didn't flee police this time, and was lucky enough to have his mom come pick him up at the scene," police said on social media.

In Ontario, stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is caught going 50 km/h or more above the speed limit on roads with a posted limit of 80 km/h or more. On slower roads, the threshold is 40 km/h above the limit. Each charge comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

A stunt driving conviction can include penalties of six demerit points, a one-year licence suspension and a minimum $2,000 fine.

The alleged repeat offender, however, could face even tougher penalties.

"They could face a minimum driving suspension of three years as well as fines up to $10,000, driver training and a total of 12 demerit points," OPP said.