Modern heat record set in Ottawa Tuesday

The temperature in Ottawa has surpassed a modern heat record, and more record-breaking warmth is in the forecast.

A temperature of 28.6 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 1 p.m., surpassing the 2005 airport record of 26.2 C.

The all time record high for this date in Ottawa is 29.4 C, set at the Central Experimental Farm in 1891.

The temperature could climb a bit higher Tuesday. The forecast high is 28 C, with a humidex of 33. The UV index is 5, or moderate.

Wednesday's high of 30 C will feel closer to 35 and could also break a record. The previous record for highest temperature at the Ottawa Airport on Oct. 4 was 27.7C set in 2005.

The first part of the week will be filled with sunshine before cloudy conditions move in.

More seasonal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

Thursday: cloudy and 23C.

Friday: cloudy and 20C.

Saturday: 14C with a chance of showers.