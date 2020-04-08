OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Inner City Health mobile clinic has been repurposed to help manage the spread of COVID-19 in at-risk populations.

The clinic, which rolled out in January and rotates between different sites in Ottawa, provides medical and mental health care to those who may not seek it, including those who are homeless.

In partnership with Ottawa Inner City Health, Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital, the clinic is now being used as a mobile assessment program for COVID-19 and is equipped to test patients exhibiting symptoms.

The Routhier Community Centre is also housing people who need to self-isolate and would otherwise have nowhere else to go.