OTTAWA -- The trend of a mixed bag weather-wise will continue to end the week in Ottawa

On Thursday, Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny day and a high of 26 C. The humidity is sticking around, with the temperature feeling more like 31.

Overnight, showers are expected to roll in, with a 70 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and after midnight.

The clouds will stick around on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternon. The high will be 22 C.

Over the weekend, the mixed weather will continue.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Sunday the high will be 20 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week are all expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.