Keep your umbrella handy this week. Increased cloudiness on Monday leads to afternoon showers and it could be mixed with flurries and a high of 7C. Tuesday starts out much the same but morning showers will bring much colder weather by late in the day, an overnight low of minus 5C.

Beginning Wednesday, temperatures are expected to hover around zero for the rest of the week. Thursday's low is forecasted to be a bitter minus 10 degrees Celcius and a similar low on Friday. All week there are possibilities of flurries but no real accumulation.

While many of us are switching to winter tires and getting a seasonal tune-up, a reminder to all Quebec residents, your deadline for a winter tire change is December first.