OTTAWA -- The work week wraps up in the capital with a mix of sun and clouds.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 29 with humidex.

The UV index is 7, which is considered high, so make sure to wear sun protection.

Overnight will be partly cloudy, a low of 13 degrees.

A similar forecast for the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny in the morning, than a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. A high of 27 degrees.

A mix and sun and clouds for Sunday, a chance of showers and a high of 29 degrees.

Monday - a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 28 degrees.