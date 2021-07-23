Advertisement
Mix of sun and clouds in store for Ottawa to wrap up the work week
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 7:17AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The work week wraps up in the capital with a mix of sun and clouds.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 29 with humidex.
The UV index is 7, which is considered high, so make sure to wear sun protection.
Overnight will be partly cloudy, a low of 13 degrees.
A similar forecast for the weekend.
Saturday will be sunny in the morning, than a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. A high of 27 degrees.
A mix and sun and clouds for Sunday, a chance of showers and a high of 29 degrees.
Monday - a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 28 degrees.