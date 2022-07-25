Mix of sun and cloud, warm weather to start the week in Ottawa

The hot and humid summer weather will continue in the capital this week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C today. It will feel more like 29 degrees with the humidex.

Clouds will roll in this evening and things will cool down overnight with a low of 15 C.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies and a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 31 degrees. Temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.

On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The forecast high is 28 C. The showers could continue throughout the evening and temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.