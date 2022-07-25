Mix of sun and cloud, warm weather to start the week in Ottawa

Mix of sun and cloud, warm weather to start the week in Ottawa

A kayaker paddles beside the trees and vegetation in the waters at Britannia Bay in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A kayaker paddles beside the trees and vegetation in the waters at Britannia Bay in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina