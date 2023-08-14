Mix of sun and cloud to start the work week in Ottawa

It will be a warm and sunny Monday in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 27.

Skies will stay clear Monday evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday. The high will be 22 C, with a humidex of 25.

There will be cloudy periods tomorrow evening and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 12 C.

The sunshine will return on Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 26 C.