Mix of sun and cloud to start the work week in Ottawa
It will be a warm and sunny Monday in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 27.
Skies will stay clear Monday evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.
Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday. The high will be 22 C, with a humidex of 25.
There will be cloudy periods tomorrow evening and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 12 C.
The sunshine will return on Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 26 C.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Volcanic cloud closes airport after Mount Etna erupts
A cloud of volcanic ash spewing from Europe’s most active volcano has prompted the closure of one of Sicily’s largest airports, leading to flights being delayed, cancelled and diverted.
2 people safely eject from jet that later crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show
Two people ejected from a jet that later crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Hawaii mourns the dead in ferocious wildfires while officials warn the full toll is not yet known
As Hawaii residents mourned those killed in ferocious wildfires, officials warned that the full human and environmental toll was not yet known and the recovery only just beginning from the destruction wrought by flames that galloped a mile every minute.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip
Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
Suspected impaired driver caused head-on crash after heading wrong way on Hwy. 401 near Milton: police
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver heading the wrong way on Highway 401 near Milton this morning has been taken into custody following a head-on crash that left one person seriously injured.
Finance Minister Bethlenfalvy to release Ontario's first quarter finances today
Ontario's Finance Minister is set to release the province's first quarter finances today.
Man in life-threatening condition after scooter crash in Mississauga
Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after his scooter crashed in Mississauga late Sunday night.
Montreal Pride Parade draws record crowd after abrupt cancellation of 2022 event
There was a festive mood across downtown Montreal on Sunday as the city's Pride parade drew a record number of participants one year after the 2022 event was abruptly cancelled.
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
North Bay police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with cyclist
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a cyclist on Highway 63 on Sunday.
Canoer missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
Drinking water advisory issued for parts of Greater Sudbury
A drop in water pressure because of a broken watermain prompted Public Health Sudbury & Districts to issue a drinking water advisory Sunday afternoon.
London police investigating serious crash
Drivers are asked to avoid Dingman Drive in the area of Highbury Avenue south.
More roadwork getting underway in east London
Starting Monday morning, lane closures will be in place on Oxford Street East through the Quebec Street intersection for approximately six weeks.
Fake gun found in 'ready location' during Sarnia traffic stop
A Sarnia police officer encountered a potentially dangerous situation during a traffic stop on Sunday.
'The barriers are just endless': The group collecting school supplies for those in need
Winnipeggers are tightening their purse strings while filling backpacks with new school supplies.
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Two sent to hospital, traffic light knocked down in West End crash
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End that knocked over a traffic light on Sunday evening.
Fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting in downtown Kitchener that left one person dead.
Head-on crash on westbound Hwy. 401 causes serious injuries, complete closure
A serious head-on crash on Hwy. 401 at Guelph Line has the westbound lanes completely closed.
Most-read stories of the week: New Omicron variant, fire concerns, heritage site worries
A new Omicron variant in Waterloo region, concerns about fires in a Kitchener neighbourhood, and Cambridge rallying around a boy with leukemia round out the most-read stories of the week.
Calgarians warned to 'take precautions' in upcoming hot weather
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several other Alberta communities this week.
Calgarian makes a life-saving plea on World Organ Donation Day
August 13 marks World Organ Donation Day across the globe. It's a day meant to raise awareness about the importance of donation and to provide a platform for discussing everything to do with the procedures.
Scarborough beats Calgary 82-70 to net CEBL title
The Scarborough Shooting Stars beat the Calgary Surge 82-70 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship on Sunday night at the Langley Events Centre.
Artistry by chainsaw, Manitou Beach hosts annual carving festival
The resort village of Manitou Beach was buzzing with the sound of chainsaws as professional carvers from across Canada competed in Chainsaw Carving Festival.
Cocaine, hydromorphone seized in trafficking investigation, Saskatoon police say
One man has been charged as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon, police say.
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake east of Edmonton
One person is dead and another seriously injured following a plane crash into a lake on Friday night east of Edmonton.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
B.C. to see temperatures in the 30s as heat wave rolls in
Temperatures on B.C.'s South Coast will range from the low to mid 30s this week – well above average for this time of year – according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
‘Our program is hurting’: Charity urgently needs volunteers to raise puppies in B.C.
A charity that raises and trains puppies to become assistance dogs said there has been a sharp drop in volunteers willing to help out in B.C. and beyond.
Dog rescued after Vancouver balcony fire
Firefighters managed to douse a fire that broke out on the balcony of a Vancouver apartment Sunday afternoon before it spread to any surrounding units.
Riders acquire QB Antonio Pipkin in trade with Hamilton
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
'We are making history here': Sask. First Nation hosting North America's first sanctioned disc golf tournament on Indigenous land
Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Disc Golf Saskatchewan will make history at the 18th Annual Saskatchewan Open.
'Its special for us': Regina hosts Baseball Canada Cup
Saskatchewan baseball is getting its moment in the spotlight thanks to the Baseball Canada Cup which is taking place in Regina this year.