Mix of sun and cloud on the first day of spring in Ottawa

There will be sunshine in the capital on the first official day of spring.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C today.

It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour this morning, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -12.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Temperatures will fall to -3 C overnight.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be 4 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -7 in the morning.

It will be cloudy Tuesday evening and the overnight low will be -4 C.

There could be a mix of precipitation in the capital on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 5 C.