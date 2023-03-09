Mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be a chilly start to the day in the capital but things will warm up later in the afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 this morning.
There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the day.
It will be mainly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.
Expect mainly cloudy skies and a high of 0 C on Friday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 tomorrow morning.
There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries Friday evening and the overnight low will be -6 C.
It will be a cloudy weekend in the capital. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -2 C.
It will be cloudy on Sunday with a high of -3 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
'When trans adults thrive, trans kids survive': 10-year-old’s powerful speech at Sask. city hall debate
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Atlantic
-
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
-
New Waterford, N.S., woman announced as winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Toronto
-
One man dead after shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
-
Room for improvement on Canadian railways after Ohio derailment: safety board
The Transportation Board of Safety of Canada is reiterating a call for safety improvements on Canada's railways in the aftermath of a U.S. train derailment that released a plume of toxic chemicals into the air.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital after crash
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Walkerton, Ont.
-
15 cm of snow expected for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
Winnipeg
-
Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
Winnipeg police to release details on $3M heroin seizure
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about a drug bust that saw the seizure of $3 million worth of heroin.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
Kitchener
-
Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
Calgary
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
A few more cool days ahead for Calgary with more snow expected Friday.
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
TikTok raising questions about cyber security in Sask. schools
As more institutions move to ban TikTok from their devices the public is left wondering if the app is safe to use.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Nelly, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Ashanti coming to Edmonton for return of Soundtrack festival
Edmonton's Soundtrack Music Festival is returning this year with big names from the 90s and 2000s.
-
Belgium opens honourary consulate in Edmonton, appoints local business leader
An Edmonton businesswoman has been named Belgium's honourary consul in Alberta's capital city.
Vancouver
-
Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you
Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.
-
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022: report
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation with younger Canadians in particular relying on credit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. man arrested after fleeing police, getting vehicle stuck on tree stump: RCMP
Police in B.C.'s Southern Interior say a "career criminal" who was fleeing from police and rammed into a cruiser was arrested after his vehicle got stuck on a tree stump.
Regina
-
'Pretendians': Sask. MLA calling on provincial government to verify Indigenous status
A First Nations member of the Legislature is calling on the provincial government to verify the status of civil servants claiming to be Indigenous.
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Above-normal spring runoff expected for parts of central and southern Sask.
Above-normal spring runoff is expected for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, according to the latest forecast from the provincial government.