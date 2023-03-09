Mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a chilly start to the day in the capital but things will warm up later in the afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 this morning.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the day.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

Expect mainly cloudy skies and a high of 0 C on Friday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 tomorrow morning.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries Friday evening and the overnight low will be -6 C.

It will be a cloudy weekend in the capital. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -2 C.

It will be cloudy on Sunday with a high of -3 C.