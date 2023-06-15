Mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers on Thursday

It will be a hot and muggy Thursday in the capital and there will be a chance of showers throughout the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The forecast high is 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 29.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

Temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for communities north and east of Gatineau due to high levels of air pollution caused by the forest fires in Quebec.

The warnings are in place in the Low-Wakefield area, Maniwaki, Lièvre River and Papineau. The poor air quality is expected to last until Friday.

There are currently no alerts in effect for Ottawa, but Environment Canada is warning of local smoke drifting into the capital on Friday.

It will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in Ottawa on Friday. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Friday’s forecast high is 24 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 29.

It will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday evening. The overnight low will be 14 C.

On Saturday – cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C.